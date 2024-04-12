PM Modi Reviews Heat Wave Preps As India Heads For 'Hotter Than Normal Summer'

As parts of India approach extreme temperatures of the summer months, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reviewed the preparedness for heat wave and called for all arms of governments at central, state and district levels to work in synergy.
According to an official statement, PM Modi chaired a meeting where he was briefed about the likelihood of above-normal maximum temperatures over most parts of the country during April-June, with high probability of such condition in central and western peninsular India.
Health sector preparedness, in terms of availability of essential medicines, intravenous fluids, ice packs, ORS and drinking water, was reviewed in the meeting, the statement said.
The timely dissemination of essential information, education and communication (IEC) awareness material, especially in regional languages, through all platforms such as television, radio and social media was stressed upon at the meeting, the statement added.
'Hotter Than Normal Summer Expected' The statement said that since a "hotter than normal summer is expected" in 2024, coinciding with the Lok Sabha elections 2024, "it was felt that the advisories issued by the Health ministry and NDMA be translated into regional languages and disseminated widely."
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had recently said that India is likely to experience extreme heat during the April to June period with central and western peninsular parts facing the worst impact.
PM Modi stressed upon the whole of government approach, and said all arms of the government at central, state and district levels, besides various ministries, need to work on this in synergy.
PM Modi also called for creating awareness along with adequate preparation in hospitals, highlighting the need for quick detection and putting out forest fires.
The principal secretary to the prime minister, home secretary, officials from Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), and the National Disaster Management Authority attended the meeting.