Bengaluru, Feeling Unusually Warm? This Might Just Be The Beginning

According to Centre for Ecological Sciences (CES) of Indian Institute of Science, the increase in paved surfaces and reduction in green spaces have contributed to the urban heat island effect in Bengaluru. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

According to Centre for Ecological Sciences (CES) of Indian Institute of Science, the increase in paved surfaces and reduction in green spaces have contributed to the urban heat island effect in Bengaluru. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi