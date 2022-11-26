Saturday, Nov 26, 2022
Head Constable Thrashed, Robbed In Rajasthan

The accused hit the constable and snatched his mobile phone, wallet which had Rs 5,000 cash and ATM card, and left him at Jagatpura, police said.

A police constable collecting permits from cab drivers of tourtists en route to Tsomgo Lake and Baba Harbhajan Singh Temple in Sikkim
Head Constable threatened with a knife

Updated: 26 Nov 2022 4:46 pm

Three unidentified miscreants allegedly thrashed and robbed a 34-year-old police constable posted in the anti-terrorist squad here on Friday, officials said on Saturday.

Sunil Kumar took an e-rickshaw near Gurudwara mod to go to Adarsh Nagar. The accused were already sitting in the e-rickshaw and threatened the constable with a knife, Station House Officer, Adarsh Nagar, Sajjan Kaviya said.

The accused hit the constable and snatched his mobile phone, wallet which had Rs 5,000 cash and ATM card, and left him at Jagatpura, police said. Kaviya said an FIR has been registered in this connection. 

(With PTI inputs)

National Head Constable Thrashed Robbed Rajasthan Police Mobile Phone
