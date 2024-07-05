National

Dalit Face Who Claimed To Cure Illness, Dispel 'Evil Spirits | What Made 'Bhole Baba' Popular

Hailing from the Jatav sub-caste, Narayan Sakar Hari aka 'Bhole Baba; enjoys the stature of a highly revered godman amongst the members of his community. Besides tens of thousands of devotees from the Dalit community, his religious gatherings also attract several political figures.