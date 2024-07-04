National

Hathras: LoP Rahul Gandhi To Visit People Affected By Stampde, Says Congress

On Tuesday, the tragic incident took place at a religious meeting addressed by a self-proclaimed preacher Bhole Baba in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, according to the local administration. The stampede was reportedly caused by the followers' wish to collect the dirt around his feet when he was walking. It has been said that the event organisers had secured permission for a gathering of 80,000 people whereas, in reality, over 2.5 lakh people turned up.