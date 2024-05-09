Haryana Political Crisis: Ex-Ally JJP Seeks Floor Test Against BJP-Led Govt

On the Haryana government crisis, leader of former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ally JJP, Dushyant Chautala, on Thursday sought a floor test against the saffron party-led government saying it is now in the minority as some of the MLAs who supported them have withdrawn support.
Chautala wrote to the Governor, demanding a floor test in the state assembly. "I urge you to direct the appropriate authority to immediately call for a floor test to determine majority of government," read Chautala's letter to the governor.
"Three Independent MLAs who were supporting them have withdrawn their support and have written to the Governor. JJP has clearly said that if a No Confidence Motion is brought against this Government, we will support the Motion," Dushyant Chautala had said earlier in the day.
The political arena in Haryana heated up on Tuesday after three Independent MLAs bjp-haryana-independent-mla">withdrew support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in the state and announced they would back the Congress, reducing the CM Nayab Singh Saini cabinet to a minority in the assembly.
The BJP government in Haryana, which has the support of two other Independents, is now two short of the majority mark in the 90-member House which has a current strength of 88.
MLAs Sombir Sangwan (Dadri), Randhir Singh Gollen (Pundri) and Dharampal Gonder (Nilokheri) on Tuesday withdrew support to the BJP government in Haryana and announced that they would back the Congress, reducing the Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini government to a minority in the state assembly.
How Numbers Stack Up
The 90-seat Haryana Assembly currently has 88 members, making 45 the majority mark. The BJP has 40 MLAs of its own and is supported by three out of six Independent MLAs, making it a team of 43, two short of the majority mark.
The Congress has 30 legislators and three Independents now support it. If the JJP, which withdrew support from BJP-led coalition government in March, backs Congress, it will have the support of 43 MLAs. This leaves two MLAs -- one from Haryana Lokhit Party and the other from INLD.
While the BJP has 40 MLAs, the Congress 30, the JJP has 10 in the House. The assembly elections in Haryana are due in October.
What's JJP's Stand
In recent days, some Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) MLAs have indicated support to the BJP though the JJP pulled out of the coalition government in March. JJP leader Digvijay Singh Chautala said Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda should initiate the process to "bring down the government which has lost trust of people". He also said Hooda should immediately meet the governor and apprise him of the situation.
When asked whether JJP will extend support to the Congress, Chautala said, "I am not saying JJP is willing to support and form a government with the Congress. At least the government that has lost trust of people, Hooda should initiate the process to bring it down."