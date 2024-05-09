Haryana Political Crisis: Ex-Ally JJP Seeks Floor Test Against BJP-Led Govt

What's JJP's Stand

In recent days, some Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) MLAs have indicated support to the BJP though the JJP pulled out of the coalition government in March. JJP leader Digvijay Singh Chautala said Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda should initiate the process to "bring down the government which has lost trust of people". He also said Hooda should immediately meet the governor and apprise him of the situation.