Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022
Haryana: AAP Candidate Files Nomination Papers For Adampur Bypolls

On Tuesday, Aam Aadmi Party candidate Satender Singh filed his nomination papers for the Adampur Assembly bypolls to be held next month.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Oct 2022 6:45 pm

Aam Aadmi Party candidate Satender Singh filed his nomination papers on Tuesday for the Adampur Assembly bypolls to be held next month.

So far, only two nominations have been filed for the seat, which includes the one filed by an independent candidate, Returning Officer Subhash Chander said.

During the filing of nomination papers by the Aam Aadmi Party candidate, Rajya Sabha member Sushil Gupta, and senior leaders Ashok Tanwar and Anurag Dhanda were present.

Kuldeep Bishnoi's resignation as the Congress MLA in August necessitated a bypoll for the Adampur seat in Hisar district. He later joined the BJP on August 4.

The BJP has fielded Bishnoi's son Bhavya for the contest.

On Friday, AAP announced the name of Satender Singh, who was earlier with the BJP and had joined the Aam Aadmi Party in Hisar in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal last month.
The nominations can be filed till October 14.

After scrutiny of papers on October 15, nominations can be withdrawn till October 17.

The voting will be held on November 3 and the counting will be held on November 6. 

