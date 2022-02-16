Wednesday, Feb 16, 2022
Gurugram: Driver-Stabbing Egypt National Sent To Judicial Custody

Updated: 16 Feb 2022 10:02 pm

An Egyptian woman who had allegedly stabbed a cab driver at Rajiv Chowk was sent to 14-day judicial custody on Wednesday, police said. She was arrested on Tuesday after she allegedly stabbed a cab driver unprovoked and later resisted arrest by police. 


“The accused was sent to jail today while the probe is on. Several sections of Foreigner Act have been added to the FIR,” said Ved Prakash, SHO Civil Lines Police Station.


The woman has been identified as Rihana alias Noor Ali (34), an Egyptian national who had come to Delhi around 15 days ago. Since she could not produce any passport, it's not clear yet, on which visa she came to India, said police.

They said they tried to communicate with her through a translator and make her reveal the reason behind the unprovoked attack but failed. She only said that when the driver asked her where she wanted to go she stabbed him with a knife. 


Embassy officials also met her, but she did not cooperate with them and only told them her name, the police official said. A high drama ensued at the busy Rajiv Chowk area of the city on Tuesday, when a burqa-clad foreign national woman stopped a cab and stabbed the driver. The woman then tried to flee but was chased and captured by PCR on duty.  

Following the complaint of driver Raghu Raj, a resident of Mahipalpur in Delhi, an FIR was registered against her under sections 323 (causing hurt), and 324 (causing grievously hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).


A video of the incident was also circulated on social media in which the woman was allegedly seen punching a woman cop. The driver is stable now but still baffled by the attack and wants to know what provoked the woman, Ved Prakash said.

With PTI inputs.

