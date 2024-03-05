'What Type Of Acid They Gave..': 5 Puke Blood After Having Mouth Freshener At Gurugram Cafe, Case Registered

In a bizarre incident, five people reportedly started puking blood and reported a burning sensation in their mouths after consuming mouth freshener following their meal at Gurugram's La Forestta cafe at Sector 90 on March 2.
As per reports, all five have been hospitalised while two of them are reportedly in critical condition.
As per media reports, Ankit Kumar, with his wife and his friends, was at the cafe where they all consumed mouth freshener after their meal. Shortly, as per the video surfaced on the internet, they were seen screaming and crying in pain and burning sensation.
One them soon started puking on the restaurant floor while a woman put ice in her mouth, repeatedly saying, "It's burning."
"We don't know what they have mixed (in the mouth freshener). Everyone here is vomiting. They have cuts on their tongues. Their mouths are burning. Don't know what type of acid they have given us", Kumar said, as per NDTV.
Besides vomiting blood, the victims also felt a burning sensation in their mouths before throwing up. Even after rinsing their mouth with water, it didn't help.
The police have registered a case against the restaurant's owner.