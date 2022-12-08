Thursday, Dec 08, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Gujarat Results: Congress Gujarat In-Charge Raghu Sharma Resigns, Takes Defeat's Responsibility

Home National

Gujarat Results: Congress Gujarat In-Charge Raghu Sharma Resigns, Takes Defeat's Responsibility

The Congress party has been reduced to 16 seats in 2022 Gujarat assembly elections from 77 that it won in 2017 Gujarat elections.

Congress leader Raghu Sharma
Congress leader Raghu Sharma

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Dec 2022 4:09 pm

Congress General Secretary In-Charge of Gujarat Raghu Sharma resigned on Thursday after Gujarat election results showed a drubbing of the party.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to score an unprecedented victory in Gujarat whereas the Congress has been driven to the margins. 

As of 3:30 pm, the BJP had won or was leading on 158 of the total 182 Gujarat assembly seats. The Congress has been reduced from 77 seats it won in 2017 Gujarat elections to just 16 in 2022. 

Sharma's resignation letter shared by media showed him as telling Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge that he takes full moral responsibility of the Congress party's defeat.

"I take complete moral responsibility of the Congress party's unexpected defeat in the Gujarat assembly elections. I also resign from the post of Gujarat in-charge," said Sharma in the letter, urging Kharge to accept his letter.

The Congress party's Gujarat campaign was riddled with defections and lack of preparations. Not only just Congress scion Rahul Gandhy stayed away from the Gujarat elections to focus on Bharat Jodo Yatra, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor was also excluded from the party's list of star campaigners in Gujarat.

"Shashi Tharoor was invited by the Congress' student body to campaign in Gujarat, but he opted out since he was not on the list, sources said. The Congress has denied "sidelining" Mr Tharoor, who ran for party president last month but predictably lost to Gandhis-backed Mallikarjun Kharge," reported NDTV.

The Congress party also suffered with several defections, with leaders such as Hardik Patel and 10-time MLA Mohansinh Rathwa joining the BJP.

Related stories

BJP Breaks Madhav Singh Solanki's Record In Gujarat As Congress Reduced To History

‘Aukaat’ To ‘Ravana’: How Congress Rhetorics Backfired In Gujarat

Himachal Pradesh Set For Election Results As BJP-Congress Fight 'Raj' Vs 'Riwaj' Battle

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Gujarat Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 Elections Elections 2022 Congress All India Congress Committee Raghu Sharma
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

5 Gym Looks Of Disha Patani That You Definitely Should Add To Your Wardrobe

5 Gym Looks Of Disha Patani That You Definitely Should Add To Your Wardrobe

Rajasthan Bypoll: Congress Takes Clear Lead, Gehlot Terms It 'People's Seal On His Govt's Good Governance'

Rajasthan Bypoll: Congress Takes Clear Lead, Gehlot Terms It 'People's Seal On His Govt's Good Governance'