Gujarat Reports 85 Covid-19 Cases, One Death, 86 Recoveries

Updated: 02 Oct 2022 10:06 pm

Gujarat reported 85 COVID-19 cases and one death on Sunday, which took the tally to 12,74,927 and fatalities to 11,035, a health department official said.

The recovery count increased by 86 to touch 12,63,084, leaving the state with an active caseload of 808, the official added.

The lone death took place in Sabarkantha, while the new cases included 24 in Ahmedabad, 23 in Surat and 16 in Vadodara, among other districts, he said.

A total of 5,327 people were given jabs during the day, taking the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far to 12.69 crore.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,74,927, new cases 85, death toll 11,035, discharged 12,63,084, active cases 808, people tested so far - figures not released.

-With PTI Input

