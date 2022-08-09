Tuesday, Aug 09, 2022
Gujarat Logs 678 Covid-19 Cases; Active Tally At 5,729

A total of 1.53 lakh people were vaccinated against Covid-19, raising the total number of doses administered so far in Gujarat to 11.91 crore. 

COVID-19

Updated: 09 Aug 2022 8:14 pm

Gujarat on Tuesday reported 678 fresh Covid-19 cases and a fatality,  taking the tally to 12,62,600 and the toll to 10,981, the state health department said. With 810 patients discharged, the number of recoveries in the state rose to 12,45,890.

The lone fatality was reported in Ahmedabad, a health department release said. The number of active cases in Gujarat now stands at 5,729 while 15 patients are on ventilator support.

Ahmedabad district reported the highest number of 265 cases in Gujarat on Tuesday, Vadodara 99, Surat 66, Rajkot 41, Mehsana 22 and Banaskantha 19 cases, among other districts.        

A total of 1.53 lakh people were vaccinated against Covid-19, raising the total number of doses administered so far in Gujarat to 11.91 crore. 

Gujarat's Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,62,600, new cases 678, death toll 10,981, discharged 12,45,890, active cases 5,729, people tested so far- figures not released. 

(With PTI Inputs)

