Gujarat Elections: 'You Claim To Be Poor, I'm An Untouchable,' Mallikarjun Kharge Lambasts PM Modi, Calls Him A 'Leader Of Lies'

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "leader of lies" and accused him of seeking sympathy by calling himself poor. While addressing a public rally at Dediapada in poll-bound Gujarat's Narmada district, the veteran Congress leader said he himself comes from the "untouchable caste."

Kharge hits out at PM Modi

"A person like you claims to be poor. I'm one of the untouchables. People drank your tea, nobody would've had my tea," Kharge was quoted as saying by India Today.

"If you say it for sympathy, people are smart. How many times will you lie? He's the leader of lies," Kharge lambasted Modi in his speech.

PM Modi's remarks in Kheda rally

Kharge's remarks come against the backdrop of Bharatiya Janata Party's rally in Kheda on Sunday, where PM Modi said he is a common man.

"Today, the Congress president is in Gujarat. He was sent here by Sonia Gandhi. He came here and said he will show Modi his aukat. I have no status, I was born as a common man. Let us see how he shows me my aukat," the prime minister had said.

Gujarat will vote for a new state assembly in the coming weeks, with polls to be held in two phases, on December 1 and December 5. Counting of votes will be conducted on December 8.