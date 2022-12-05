Gujarat Elections Phase 2: PM Modi, Amit Shah Cast Their Votes; Voter Turnout 19.06% Till 11

Amidst much fanfare Prime Minister Narendra Modi today cast his vote in the second phase of Gujarat assembly elections. Modi reached the polling booth Nishan Public School at Ranip in Ahmedabad early in the morning.

PM Modi is a registered voter under Sabarmati Assembly constituency that was won by BJP’s Arvidkumar Gandabhai Patel in 2017 defeating Congress’ Jitubhai Patel by 68,810 votes. However, this year BJP has fielded Harshadbhai Patel against Congress’ Dinesh Mahida and AAP’s Jasvant Thakor.

After casting the vote, PM addressed the media and congratulated Election Commission for peacefully conducting the polls. Outside the booth he said, “The festival of democracy has been celebrated with great pomp by the people of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi. I want to thank people of the country. I also want to congratulate Election Commission for conducting elections peacefully.”

Earlier in a tweet PM appealed to the people to cast their votes in large numbers In his appeal he said, “Urging all those who are voting in Phase 2 of the Gujarat elections, particularly the young voters and women voters to vote in large numbers.”

Urging all those who are voting in Phase 2 of the Gujarat elections, particularly the young voters and women voters to vote in large numbers. I will be casting my vote in Ahmedabad at around 9 AM. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 5, 2022

Home Minister Amit Shah also has cast his democratic franchise accompanied by his family members including BCCI secretary Jay Shah at Naranpura polling station in Ahmedabad. After casting vote, he along with family offered prayers at a temple.

Meanwhile, Congress leader and former president of the party Rahul Gandhi in a tweet appealed to the voters to turnout in large numbers to bring a ‘change’. Gandhi said, “We will fulfill the promise given to youngsters, farmers, women and every citizen. We will bring change in Gujarat. There is an appeal to the people of Gujarat, vote in large numbers. By bearing your rights, fulfill this important responsibility for the progress and development of the state.”

Till 11 am, the voter turnout in Gujarat is 19.06%, as per the records of the EC.

Apart from Modi and Shah, several political bigshots have today cast their votes in Gujarat. CM Bhupendra Patel, Delhi L G V K Saxena, UP Governor Anandiben Patel are a few of them apart from young leaders like Hardik Patel.

Gujarat is voting today in 93 assembly constituencies spread across 14 districts of central and northern Gujarat. While the CM himself is contesting today from Ghatlodia, Ahmedabad; political eyes are fixed at the fights in Vadgam, Gandhinagar South and Viramgam where three vibrant youth activists Jignesh Mevani, Alpesh Thakor and Hardik Patel are trying their lucks respectively.

The results of the election will be out on December 8.