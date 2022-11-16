Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Govt To Increase The Levy For Regional Air Connectivity Scheme

Airlines operating on major routes will be charged a levy of Rs 10,000 per departure from January 1, which could increase airfares.

Govt To Increase The Levy For Regional Air Connectivity Scheme
Govt To Increase The Levy For Regional Air Connectivity Scheme PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Nov 2022 10:12 pm

The government will increase the regional air connectivity levy charged from airlines operating on major routes to Rs 10,000 per departure from January 1, a move that could push the airfares higher.

Currently, the levy is Rs 5,000 per departure and the amount will further go up to Rs 15,000 from April 1 next year, according to a notification.

To fund the regional air connectivity scheme -- UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) -- the civil aviation ministry has been collecting the levy since December 2016.

As many as 451 UDAN routes were operational till November 1 this year and more such routes are expected to be added in the coming months.

An airline industry official said the fares could rise by up to Rs 50 per person once the higher levy comes into force.

As per the notification issued last month, the central government has decided to revise the levy, and accordingly, the amount will be Rs 10,000 per departure from January 1 to March 31, 2023.

From April 1, 2023, to April 30, 2027, the levy will be higher at Rs 15,000 per departure.

Since at least half of the seats in UDAN flights are offered at subsidised fares, the participating carriers are provided a Viability Gap Funding (VGF). The levy is collected towards the VGF, which is shared between the Centre and the states concerned.

Related stories

Watch: IndiGo Flight Engine Catches Fire At Delhi Airport; Civil Aviation Ministry Orders Probe

Civil Aviation Ministry Following Up With Home Ministry On Air India CEO Designate's Security Clearance: Official

Centre To Go Ahead With Disinvestment In National Carrier Air India: Civil Aviation Ministry

Tags

National Centre’s UDAN Scheme Air Connectivity For Development Union Civil Aviation Ministry Aviation Viability Gap Funding Airlines Private Airlines Regional Airlines
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Paytm Investors Not In A Hurry To Sell: Analysts

Paytm Investors Not In A Hurry To Sell: Analysts

Kejriwal Has Done Nothing To Clean Yamuna: BJP

Kejriwal Has Done Nothing To Clean Yamuna: BJP