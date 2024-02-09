Govt Push Puts Spotlight On Cervical Cancer, Experts Hope It Is Possible Turning Point

According to a report in the US medical centre, NYU Langone Health, of the more than 150 strains of HPV, 40 affect the genital area but most don’t pose a serious health risk. There are at least 12 high-risk strains of HPV, but only two-types 16 and 18-cause the majority of HPV-related cancers, including those involving the cervix.

Two vaccines licenced globally are available in India; a quadrivalent vaccine, Gardasil, marketed by Merck, and a bivalent vaccine Cervarix marketed by Glaxo Smith Kline. While Gardasil covers four strains, including types 16 and 18, Cervarix targets only the main two strains.

A Lancet study last year found the Cervavac vaccine, which covers four strains and is marketed by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), to be as effective as global vaccines. The estimated cost of the vaccine is pegged at around Rs 2,000 for two doses. About 5 per cent of women in the general population are estimated to harbor cervical HPV 16 and 18 at a given time, and 83.2 per cent of invasive cervical cancers are attributed to these types, the HPV Information Centre said.

Numbers reveal India's alarming contribution to approximately one-third of global cervical cancer fatalities, Kochhar said. “In addition, over 365 million women above age 15 in India are at risk of developing cervical cancer. This data certainly reflects the alarming stage of cervical cancer becoming one of the most prevalent cancers.” The reasons behind the high incidence of cervical cancer in India are multifaceted.

“Limited knowledge and delayed screenings contribute to the issue, particularly in rural areas with constrained healthcare access. Cultural taboos also affect screening rates, and socioeconomic challenges, including poverty and low education, impede prevention initiatives,” Bajaj said. “HPV screening test and HPV vaccination are the measures available for the patients to prevent and fight against burgeoning cervical cancer,” Kochhar added.