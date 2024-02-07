Govt Has Timely Released All Funds Due To Karnataka: FM In Lok Sabha

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said the Centre has timely released all funds due to the Karnataka government as has been recommended by the Finance Commission from time to time.

In addition, Karnataka has also been provided interest-free loan for 50 years for undertaking infrastructure development activities, Sitharaman said while replying to a debate on the Union Interim Budget, Jammu and Kashmir Interim Budget and Supplementary Demands for Grants.

The budgets and relevant appropriation bills were approved by the Lok Sabha by voice vote.