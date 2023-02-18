Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Governor-Designate Shiv Pratap Shukla Reaches Shimla, To Take Oath Saturday

Shiv Pratap Shukla will take oath as the 29th governor of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday at 2 pm at the Raj Bhavan, a spokesperson of the state government said.

Shiv Pratap Shukla, former Minister of State for Finance.
Shiv Pratap Shukla to take oath as the governer of Himachal Pradesh PTI File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Feb 2023 8:32 am

Himachal Pradesh Governor-designate Shiv Pratap Shukla was given a rousing reception on his arrival here Friday evening.

He will take oath as the 29th governor of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday at 2 pm at the Raj Bhavan, a spokesperson of the state government said.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, Speaker of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Kuldeep Singh Pathania, former chief minister and Leader of opposition Jai Ram Thakur, cabinet ministers, MP and Incharge state Congress Rajeev Shukla, BJP state president Suresh Kashyap and other senior civil and police officers of the state government and prominent persons welcomed Shukla at the Raj Bhavan.

The chief minister honoured him and his wife Janki Shukla with a Himachali cap and a shawl. Shukla is a former minister of state for finance.

