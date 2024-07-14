Email Scam Alert: Govt Warns Of Fake Notices, Urges Verification, 1930 Helpline

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) has sounded the alarm on a growing threat to citizens' online security. In a public advisory, the Union home ministry's cyber crime unit cautioned that fraudsters are sending fake emails disguised as official government notices, trying to deceive recipients into revealing sensitive information or falling prey to cyber fraud.
MHA Cyber Wing Urges Verification | Key Points
- The I4C advised citizens to be cautious of emails claiming to be from government offices, as they may be attempts at cyber fraud.
- To verify the authenticity of such emails, the I4C suggests checking if the email originates from an authentic government website ending in "gov.in".
- Citizens should also verify the official's name and contact details through internet searches and call the mentioned department to confirm the email's authenticity.
- This warning comes after a recent surge in fraudulent emails impersonating government agencies, including the Delhi Police Cyber Crime and Economic Offence, Central Economic Intelligence Bureau, and Intelligence Bureau.
The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), an organisation under the ministry of home affairs (MHA) to deal with cyber crimes in a comprehensive manner, had issued a similar advisory in August last year cautioning users against such counterfeit emails impersonating the name of its CEO bearing subject titles like 'urgent notification' and 'court notification'.
"These misleading emails are targeted to various government offices, individuals and falsely accuse them of cyber crimes, urging them to respond," the I4C said.
The MHA and I4C ad issued on Sunday said such suspicious emails and other types of cyber frauds should be reported immediately to or call the cyber crime helpline no 1930.