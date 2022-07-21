Thursday, Jul 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Government Spent Rs. 911.17 Crore On Advertisements Over Last Three Years: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur has said that the Centre has spent a total of 911.17 crores on advertisements in both digital and print media over the past three years.

undefined
Union Minister Anurag Thakur Wikipedia

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Jul 2022 5:25 pm

 The government spent Rs 911.17 crore on advertisements in newspapers, television channels, and web portals in the past three years, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The advertisements were paid for by the Central Bureau of Communications from the financial year 2019-20 till June 2022, he said. The government spent Rs 295.05 crore on advertisements in 5,326 newspapers in 2019-20, Rs 197.49 crore in 5,210 newspapers in 2020-21, Rs 179.04 crore in 6,224 newspapers in 2021-22 and Rs 19.25 crore in 1,529 newspapers in 2022-23 (till June), Thakur said.

During the same period, the government spent Rs 98.69 crore on advertisements in 270 television (TV) channels in 2019-20, Rs 69.81 crore on 318 TV channels in 2020-21, Rs 29.3 crore on 265 news channels in 2021-22, and Rs 1.96 crore in 99 TV channels in 2022-23 (till June), Thakur said.

Related stories

Anurag Thakur Advises Communicators To Be Agile While Facing Challenges Of Fake News

The International Film Festival Of India Should Boost Creative Economy: Anurag Thakur

Government Issues New Guidelines To Prevent Misleading Ads; Bans Surrogate Advertisements

On web portals, the government’s spending on advertisements was Rs 9.35 crore on 54 websites in 2019-20, Rs 7.43 crore on 72 websites in 2020-21, Rs 1.83 crore on 18 websites in 2021-22, and Rs 1.97 crore on 30 websites in 2022-23 (till June 2022), the minister said in response to a question by Congress member Digvijaya Singh. 

Tags

National Central Bureau Of Communications Advertisements Anurag Thakur Rajya Sabha
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Remembering Sidhu Moosewala: A Transition From Promoting Toxic Masculinity To Becoming A Man With Perceptions

Remembering Sidhu Moosewala: A Transition From Promoting Toxic Masculinity To Becoming A Man With Perceptions

ENG Vs SA, 1st ODI: All Eyes On Retiring Stokes

ENG Vs SA, 1st ODI: All Eyes On Retiring Stokes