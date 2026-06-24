Goa Minister Urges Doctors to be 'Ray of Hope' for Patients; Recounts Mother's Cancer Journey

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has shared a personal account of his mother’s battle with cancer to urge doctors to be “a ray of hope” in the lives of patients.
Speaking at the commencement ceremony of the MBBS batch of 2020 at Goa Medical College and Hospital near here on Tuesday, Rane, visibly emotional, said his mother’s determination and faith in her doctor have been central to her fight against the disease.
He recalled telling his mother that he would take her to another promising doctor, but she was firm, insisting on continuing treatment with the doctor she trusted. “Her pressure went up. She said, ‘I have faith in this man, so if I have to take treatment, you cannot change my faith',” Rane narrated.
He admitted the irony of being the state’s health minister yet failing to detect what was happening in his own home. He recounted visiting Mumbai three-and-a-half years ago, where doctors told him his mother had only two months to live. Yet her faith in her doctor, and the hope instilled in her, gave her the strength to fight on, Rane said.
“Her belief came from the ability to fight. You have fighting spirit only when you have confidence that is built up by the doctor,” Rane said. He added that while her willpower was crucial, it was her trust in her doctor that sustained her battle.
As his mother continues to bravely face the illness, Rane emphasised that doctors must recognise their role in building confidence and hope in patients. “You have to be the ray of hope that can help in saving lives,” he told the gathering.