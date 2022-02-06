Sunday, Feb 06, 2022
Goa CM, Other Leaders Condole Lata Mangeshkar's Death

Pramod Sawant

Updated: 06 Feb 2022 4:45 pm

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and other leaders from the coastal state expressed condolences over the demise of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar on Sunday while describing her as the soul of Indian music.
       

Mangeshkar (92) died at a hospital in Mumbai on Sunday due to multiple organ failure, her sister Usha Mangeshkar and doctors treating her said.
       

“Anguished by the demise of the nightingale of India, Bharat Ratna @mangeshkarlata ji. May God bestow Sadgati to this great soul. My condolences to the Mangeshkar family. Om Shanti,” Sawant tweeted.
       

Leader of Opposition in the Goa Assembly Digambar Kamat also expressed grief over the singer's demise.“Didi will live till Eternity. Tributes to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar,” the Congress leader tweeted.
       

Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai also took to Twitter to mourn the singer's death. “#India's beloved nightingale has left us. #LataDi gifted us her voice for peace, happiness and comfort. The soul of Indian music peacefully rests! Goa will miss you dearly,” he said.

With PTI inputs.

