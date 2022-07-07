Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
Ghazipur Slaughterhouse Reopens After DPCC Nod

Delhi's sole slaughterhouse in Ghazipur received the green light from Delhi Pollution Control Committee to resume operations after being shut for over a month.

Life Comes To Standstill After Crackdown On Slaughterhouses AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh

Updated: 07 Jul 2022 10:29 pm

After being shut for over a month, Delhi's sole slaughterhouse in Ghazipur has been reopened following a nod from the authorities, officials said on Thursday. According to officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the slaughterhouse was closed on May 30 on the directions of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) following the National Green Tribunal's directives.

The DPCC on Wednesday issued an order saying the abattoir is allowed to operate in compliance with the recent order of the NGT. "The slaughterhouse started operating again from yesterday evening in light of the nod from the DPCC," a senior official said on Thursday.

However, the DPCC in its order has put some riders, including on renewal of the consent to operate (CTO) which is expiring on September 13, 2022. Ghazipur slaughterhouse in east Delhi caters to the meat requirements of the larger part of the city. The mechanized abattoir became operational in 2009 where 1,500 buffaloes and around 13,500 sheep and goats can be slaughtered daily. 

