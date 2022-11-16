Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022
Gelatin Sticks Found In Rajasthan's Dungarpur District

The place where the sticks, which are used in mines to carry out blasts, were found on Tuesday afternoon. The spot is around 70 km from the site where an explosion took place on a railway track in Udaipur on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday.

Police found 185 kg of gelatin sticks under a bridge
Police found 185 kg of gelatin sticks under a bridge PTI/File Photo

Updated: 16 Nov 2022 10:47 am

Seven sacks stuffed with 185 kg of gelatin sticks were found under a bridge in Som river in Rajasthan's Dungarpur district, police said on Wednesday.

The place where the sticks, which are used in mines to carry out blasts, were found on Tuesday afternoon. The spot is around 70 km from the site where an explosion took place on a railway track in Udaipur on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday.

Police said the two incidents don't seem to be connected as the make of the gelatin is different from the material found on railway tracks on Sunday. However, investigation from all angles is going on, they said.

Inspector General, Udaipur, Prafulla Kumar told PTI that “Prima facie, it appears that someone dumped old stock of gelatin used in mining there. However, we are investigating the matter from all possible angles".

SHO, Aspur police station (Dungarpur), Sawai Singh said that on information by locals, police reached the Som river and found sacks of gelatin sticks in shallow water.  The area is a tribal belt and there are several mines around.

Teams of the National Investigation Agency and the National Security Guard on Monday visited the site of the explosion on the Udaipur-Ahmedabad railway track to collect evidence. Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Special Operation Group (SOG) also started its investigation on Tuesday.

Police sources said the case is being probed from all angles, including that of terrorism and naxalism. The track was restored on Monday.

(With PTI Inputs)

