Video: Fire Breaks Out In Garjiya Devi Temple; No Casualties Reported

There have been no reported injuries, and the full extent of the property damage is still unknown.

Fire broke out at a shop near Garjiya Devi temple in Uttarakhand's Ramnagar on Monday gutting several other shops in the area.

The fire originated in the shops selling worship materials and quickly spread to nearby shops.

Fire tenders arrived at the scene and attempted to control the fire.

As of now, there have been no reported injuries, and the full extent of the property damage is still unknown.

Multiple videos surfaced online showing plumes of thick smoke turning the sky grey as massive flames engulef the temple premises

