Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Funds For ABDM Implementation To Be Given On Performance Of States, UTs In Recording Data: NHA

This performance-based fund allocation will help in structured implementation of ABDM at the  state and UT level, with verified entries strengthening the key national registries being built under the scheme, an NHA statement said.

Medical students of IGMC hospital form the alphabets AB ahead of the one-year completion of Ayushman Bharat scheme at the historical ridge in Shimla.
The National Health Authority announced that funds will be allocated to states and Union Territories for implementation of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Aug 2022 9:18 pm

The National Health Authority on Tuesday announced that funds will be allocated to states and Union Territories for implementation of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) based on their performance in registering healthcare professionals and health facilities. 

The funds will allocated on their performance in recording data in the Health Facility Registry (HFR) and Healthcare Professionals Registry (HPR), which it said, were the key pillars of ABDM. 

This performance-based fund allocation will help in structured implementation of ABDM at the  state and UT level, with verified entries strengthening the key national registries being built under the scheme, an NHA statement said.

Related stories

1.5 Lakh Ayushman Bharat Health & Wellness Centres To Be Opened By December: Health Minister

NHA Partners With QCI To Accredit Health Solutions Integrated With Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

NHA Hosts Hackathon Under Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

According to NHA's earlier guidelines, Rs 500 crores had been demarcated for setting up of ABDM offices at state and UT level over a period of five years (FY 2021-22 to FY 2025-26). Twenty percent of these funds, -- Rs 100 crores were earmarked as incentive-based funds, the statement said.

Taking this thought further, the NHA decided to extend the current fund allocation based on the performance of respective states and UTs in terms of number of entities (healthcare professionals like doctors, nurses etc and health facilities like hospitals, clinics) that they register and verify within a stipulated period, the statement said.

Commenting on this, Dr R S Sharma, CEO, NHA said the Health Facility Registry (HFR) and Healthcare Professionals Registry (HPR) are the key pillars of ABDM. "With enthusiastic support from the states and UTs in registering more healthcare professionals and health facilities, we can take the benefits of digital health services to the masses. 

"The respective bodies at states and UTs are also responsible for verification of the details entered during registration. Their support shall help build national-level registries of healthcare professionals and health facilities that can be single source of truth for individuals seeking health services," Dr Sharma said. 

The population of Health Facility Registry (HFR) and Healthcare Professionals Registry (HPR) is crucial to achieve the intended objective of ABDM. Introduction of performance-based funding to states and  UTs is an initiative in this direction, the statement said.

In accordance, the NHA has defined parameters for fund allocation as Rs 100 for each verified entries in HFR and HPR till December 31, 2022, Rs 50 for each verified entries in HFR and HPR between January 1, 2023 till March 31, 2023, the statement said.

No funds will be allocated for entries verified in HFR and HPR after March 31, 2023 and states and UTs are at liberty to use these funds for deploying human resources full time or part time for ABDM, the statement said.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Funds ABDM Implementation Given Performance Of States UTs Recording Data NHA Verified Entries National Registries
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Durand Cup 2022: Preview, Live Streaming

Durand Cup 2022: Preview, Live Streaming

Independence Day Special: Celebs Share Their Fondest Memories And Express Their Patriotic Wishes

Independence Day Special: Celebs Share Their Fondest Memories And Express Their Patriotic Wishes