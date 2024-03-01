From Sandeshkhali Row To 'Loot' In Bengal: PM Modi Tears Into TMC At Arambagh Rally | Top Quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke out on the Sandeshkhali case during a rally in Arambagh, West Bengal, where several women accused Trinamool leader Sheikh Shahjahan of harassment. Modi stated, "Should I let the loot by TMC continue? I guarantee that those who are looting will have to return."
Addressing the crowd, he criticised the TMC government, saying, "TMC government is the big hurdle in the empowerment of poor, farmers, youth and women." Modi also raised questions about the INDI alliance leaders' silence on the Sandeshkhali incident, stating, " 'Har chot ka jawab vote se dena hai'. Today, the people of West Bengal are asking their CM 'Didi'- is the vote of some people more important than atrocities against women in Sandeshkhali? All the tall leaders of INDI alliance were silent on the Sandeshkhali incident. INDI alliance leaders were like the three monkeys of Gandhiji. Congress chief said- 'Arey chhoddo, Bengal mein toh yeh sab chalta rheta hai'."
Expressing his concern, Modi remarked, "The country is seeing what TMC has done with the sisters of Sandeshkhali. The whole country is enraged. The soul of Raja Ram Mohan Roy (social reformer) must have been pained by what happened in Sandeshkhali. A TMC leader crossed all limits. The BJP leaders in the state fought for the respect and dignity of the women here. Yesterday, the police had to arrest him (TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan)."
Shifting focus to the achievements of the government, PM Modi stated, "In the last 10 years, about 25 crore people of the country have come out of poverty. This shows that the direction of our government is right, the policies are right, and the decisions are right. The basic reason for this is that the intentions are right."
He highlighted the vision for India's future: "India of the 21st century is progressing at great pace. Together we all have set the goal of making a developed India by 2047. The poor, farmers, women, and youth of the country are our priority. We have taken steps for the development of the poor and the world is seeing its results."