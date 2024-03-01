From Sandeshkhali Row To 'Loot' In Bengal: PM Modi Tears Into TMC At Arambagh Rally | Top Quotes

Addressing the crowd, he criticised the TMC government, saying, "TMC government is the big hurdle in the empowerment of poor, farmers, youth and women." Modi also raised questions about the INDI alliance leaders' silence on the Sandeshkhali incident, stating, " 'Har chot ka jawab vote se dena hai'. Today, the people of West Bengal are asking their CM 'Didi'- is the vote of some people more important than atrocities against women in Sandeshkhali? All the tall leaders of INDI alliance were silent on the Sandeshkhali incident. INDI alliance leaders were like the three monkeys of Gandhiji. Congress chief said- 'Arey chhoddo, Bengal mein toh yeh sab chalta rheta hai'."