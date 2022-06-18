From Fighting Modern AI Warfare To Providing Better Citizens: Top Defence Officials Bat For Agnipath And Agniveers

Top Army officers in Jammu and Kashmir are batting for the Agnipath scheme, saying that it will lower the age profile of the Indian armed forces, as in the long term it will replace older army soldiers with a younger lot “with immense technical know-how”.

The government has defended the radical scheme, saying it will give the armed forces an enhanced youthful profile i.e., a reduction in average age from 32 to 26 years, to be achieved over a period of time.

The army has said that during the implementation and stabilisation of the Agnipath scheme, the Indian Army’s operational capabilities and preparedness, along the borders and in its ability to deal with internal security challenges, will be fully maintained.

Better citizens

Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, Air Marshal Sreekumar Prabhakaran, told reporters in Jammu that the Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of soldiers is a stepping stone for the youngsters to be better citizens.

“If a youngster who has been brainwashed (radicalised) joins the services under the scheme and stays with us for four years, I am sure he will be a different person and probably more of an Indian than a radical...,” the Air Marshal said.

While speaking about the Agnipath scheme, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi GoC-in-C, Northern Command told reporters in Srinagar the scheme will train youth and inculcate nationalism in them. He says after a four-year stint, an Agniveer will be able to work anywhere as a trained and disciplined soldier.

“India is a civilisation and in the long run, when a youth remains in the Army for four years, he will think positively and will act as a responsible citizen. I can even argue that when people see some crime being committed, they act indifferent towards it and move on. I assure you that once this Agniveer would be walking on the road and he will see injustice happening, like someone teasing a girl, this Agniveer will move forward and stop injustice. He will show how to utilise his Army service,” Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi said.

“After four years of training that too with the Army, the youth will be accepted by the whole society. Some argue there are chances of someone going on the wrong path after four years, it can happen after 40 years or even 50 years, that is not within us.”

Soldiers for new modern warfare

He said the army should be technologically well qualified to meet future challenges as it has to handle data analysis and artificial intelligence. “The nature of warfare has changed. The violence has moved to the virtual world. This population (Agniveer) coming to us will be technologically very skilled. We are getting new equipment. This youth will be trained into it,” he said.

The scheme, one of the most significant initiatives, aims to make the army a future-ready fighting force, capable of meeting multiple challenges, across the full spectrum of conflict.

The army says it will increase the technical threshold of the force by recruiting Agniveer through ITIs and other technical institutes, by harnessing their potential. It will increase the availability of medically and physically fit personnel at the cutting-edge level of field units and there will be better utilisation of recruit training period, resulting in enhanced availability of soldiers to the field army.

The scheme will attract the youth and those who will get recruited under this scheme from Jammu and Kashmir will not go wayward and they will get their rightful place in the world, Lt Gen Dwivedi said.

He added that the Agniveer will be part of the Indian Army as they will work in the army units, headquarters and other establishments, including operation units, non-ops locations and arms and services. “After four years, they will be sent back home as their terms and conditions will end… nder a central automation system, 25 per cent will be given the call letters and within one month they will be enrolled in the army under regular terms and conditions. If anyone wouldn’t be able to come, then reserves will be called,” Lt Gen Dwivedi added.

Corporate jobs after four years

Air Marshal Sreekumar Prabhakaran said the Agnipath scheme will also help the three services in the long run. “Let me tell you that if you have no lookout in life, you have got a great opportunity to join the Air Force for four years. If after four years, if you are found to be better to serve, the force will make stay back and if you come out after four years, you will be a better person,” he said.

“There are a lot of companies in India working in radars, aircraft and in so many other things and when they (Agniveers) leave the services, they would be getting around Rs 12 lakh, they will have something to hold on before they start a new life. They will be young. They will be hardly 24 or 25. I think it will be a great stepping stone for them. I am asking all to join as they will learn the ethos of the military and become a better citizen of the country,” he said.

He said it is a great opportunity that the youth are getting so they should apply, try and join any of the three services for four years. “We would like every youth from all parts of the country to apply for the scheme, which is open, transparent and provides equal opportunity to all,” he said.