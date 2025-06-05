Activists create awareness about plastic pollution by displaying a globe filled with plastic waste at a World Environment Day event at Tank Bund, in Hyderabad.
A man burns stubble in a field, on ‘World Environment Day’, in Nadia district, West Bengal.
Boatmen clean Dal Lake on World Environment Day, in Srinagar.
Citizens and members of an NGO stage a protest at Kawesar Lake on Ghodbunder Road, opposing proposed construction that could harm the lake’s natural ecosystem, on the occasion of World Environment Day, in Thane, Mumbai.
A municipal corporation worker operating a backhoe loader removes garbage from a drain, on ‘World Environment Day’, in Bhopal.
Volunteers participate in a beach cleanup drive on the Arabian Sea coast at Mahim Beach on World Environment Day, in Mumbai.
Maharashtra Minister of Environment and Climate Change Pankaja Munde with volunteers and others during a cleanliness drive at Girgaon Chowpatty Beach on the occasion of ‘World Environment Day’, in Mumbai.
A man unloads plastic and waste material at a garbage site on World Environment Day, in Chennai.
An egret lands on plastic waste afloat near the Vizhinjam Fishing Harbour, on the eve of 'World Environment Day', in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.
A vendor hangs a teddy bear toy wrapped in plastic on World Environment Day in Chennai.