Sunday, Sep 04, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Frame Policy To Identify, Compensate Kin Of Those Who Died Of Covid-19 After-Effects: Kerala HC

The direction was issued after Justice Arun said he himself, in his current jurisdiction, has come across three such cases which claimed that a person who had undergone COVID-19 immunisation had succumbed to the after-effects of vaccination.

NDMA to frame a policy for identifying those who died due to after effects of COVID-19 immunisation
NDMA to frame a policy for identifying those who died due to after effects of COVID-19 immunisation PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Sep 2022 3:37 pm

The Kerala High Court has directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to "expeditiously" frame a policy for identifying those who died due to after effects of COVID-19 immunisation and compensating their dependents.

Justice V G Arun directed the NDMA to do the needful "as expeditiously as possible", but within three months of its order dated September 1. The direction was issued after Justice Arun said he himself, in his current jurisdiction, has come across three such cases which claimed that a person who had undergone COVID-19 immunisation had succumbed to the after-effects of vaccination.

"Therefore, even if the numbers are very few, there are instances where people are suspected to have succumbed to the after-effects of immunisation. In such circumstances, respondents 2 (NDMA) and 8 (Ministry of Health) are bound to formulate a policy for identifying such cases and compensating the dependents of the victim," the court said.

It further directed, "The second respondent (NDMA) is hence directed to formulate policy/guidelines for identifying cases of death due to the after-effects of COVID-19 vaccination and for compensating the dependents of the victim. The needful in this regard shall be done as  expeditiously as possible and at any rate within three months."

The court also noted in its order that the documents on record "prima facie shows" that the petitioner's husband died due to adverse events following immunisation. The order came after the Centre informed the court that no such policy has been formulated so far.

The court was hearing the widow's plea seeking a direction to the respondents (Centre and state government authorities) to grant her and her children ex-gratia compensation which was offered to families of those who succumbed to COVID-19.

(With PTI inputs)

Related stories

HC Seeks Response From SII, Others On Plea Demanding Rs 1,000 Cr Compensation For Woman's Death

'Liger' Box Office Collection: Puri Jagannadh Plans To Compensate South Distributors Amid Film's Poor Response

Madhya Pradesh Government Assures Compensation For Losses Caused By Heavy Rains, Flood

Tags

National Frame Policy Identify Compensate Kin Died Of Covid-19 After-Effects Kerala HC Current Jurisdiction Vaccination Immunisation
NEXT MATCH
PAK
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Mother Thrown Out Of Running Train After Fighting Back Molester In Haryana

Mother Thrown Out Of Running Train After Fighting Back Molester In Haryana

Seema Sajdeh Talks To Son Nirvaan About Divorce With Sohail Khan: It’s Actually Very Complicated

Seema Sajdeh Talks To Son Nirvaan About Divorce With Sohail Khan: It’s Actually Very Complicated