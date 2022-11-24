Fourteen Trafficked Jharkhand Children Rescued From Delhi

Fourteen children, in the age group of 12 and 17, who were trafficked from Jharkhand have been rescued from Delhi, an official said on Thursday. Of the 14 children 11 are girls and they belong to Sahebganj district in the eastern state.

During counselling, a 12-year-old girl said that she was kidnapped by a person from her village a year back. She was engaged in household work in several houses in the national capital since last year, the state government said in a press release.

When the girl, who had lost her mother, raised a protest, she was allegedly sold in a red-light area, the release said. One day, she fled from there and reached Delhi railway station with help of an auto rickshaw driver.

The police rescued her from there and her address was identified with the help of Jharkhand Bhawan in Delhi, the release said. An Integrated Rehabilitation Resource Centre (IRRC) has been set up in New Delhi, which rescues children from traffickers and rehabilitates them in their respective districts, it stated.

After receiving information about the rescued children, a team from the Sahebganj district administration rushed to Delhi. With the help of IRRC, all the children are returning to Jharkhand on Thursday by train, the release said.

(With PTI inputs)