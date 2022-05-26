Former Union Minister Harsh Vardhan Walks Out Of Delhi LG's Swearing-In Ceremony

BJP MP and former Union minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday left the swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena at Raj Niwas here, expressing unhappiness over seating arrangement for the dignitaries.

Vardhan was seen leaving the venue, saying "I will write to Vinai Kumar Saxena ji that this is the arrangement," in a video that went viral on social media.

"They have not provided any seat for even Parliament Members," he was heard saying when asked what had happened.

Saxena who addressed the media persons after taking oath as the 22nd Lt Governor of Delhi, did not comment when asked about Vardhan leaving the swearing-in ceremony.

Vardhan who is a former Union Health Minister and represents the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency was not immediately available for his comments.

All the Members of Parliament from Delhi including seven Lok Sabha MPs of BJP were invited in the ceremony. North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari and West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma were seen sitting in back rows of sofas for dignitaries.

No reaction was immediately available from the LG office over the issue.

Union ministers Giriraj Singh and Meenakshi Lekhi were also present in the ceremony.