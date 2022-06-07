Tuesday, Jun 07, 2022
Former Punjab Forest Minister Dharamsot Arrested On Graft Charges

. The social welfare and forest minister in the previous Congress government was arrested from Amloh.

Updated: 07 Jun 2022 9:22 am

 The Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrested former state minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot on corruption charges in the early hours of Tuesday, official sources said. The social welfare and forest minister in the previous Congress government was arrested from Amloh. This came days after the arrest of district forest officer Guramanpreet Singh and a contractor Harminder Singh Hummy in a corruption case. Both of them are learnt to have provided details of the alleged wrongdoings in the forest department when Dharamsot was the minister, sources said. 

National Punjab Vigilance Bureau Sadhu Singh Dharamsot Corruption Corruption Charges Guramanpreet Singh Contractor Harminder Singh Social Welfare Forest Minister
