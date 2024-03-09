In the midst of the ongoing tensions between India and the Maldives, former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed, presently in India, expressed concerns about the impact of India's boycott on his country's tourism sector. Nasheed conveyed apologies on behalf of the Maldivian people and emphasized their desire for Indian tourists to continue visiting.
Addressing the media, Nasheed acknowledged the significant impact on the Maldives and expressed worry about the situation. He stated, "The people of the Maldives are sorry, we are sorry that this has happened. We want Indian people to come on their holidays to the Maldives, and there will not be any change in our hospitality."
During his recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nasheed shared that PM Modi wished them well, expressing his support for the Indian Prime Minister. Nasheed praised the swift action taken by the current Maldivian President in addressing the issues leading to the boycott.
Reflecting on historical ties, Nasheed highlighted India's responsible approach during past challenges. He urged a return to the usual relationship between the two nations, stating, "I think these matters must be ironed out, and we must revert to changing course and go back to our usual relationship."
Touching on recent developments, Nasheed called on President Mohamed Muizzu to cease talks on the Dornier flight and helicopters. He explained the necessity of medical evacuation due to the distant and underdeveloped hospitals on Maldivian islands.
President Muizzu, perceived as a pro-China leader, had previously pledged to expel Indian military personnel from the country. The deadline for the withdrawal of the first group of Indian military personnel is set for March 10. The tensions escalated after three Maldivian deputy ministers posted derogatory comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leading to their suspension and calls for a boycott by Indian tourists, who constitute the largest group followed by Russians.