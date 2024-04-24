National

Former Faculty Of Kalakshetra Arrested For Sexual Assault Of Ex-Students

A case was registered against Krishna at the Neelankarai All-Women Police Station and a team led by an inspector arrested him.

A 51-year-old former faculty member of city-based Kalakshetra Foundation has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two ex-students, police said.

The arrested was identified as Sheehjith Krishna.

Based on the directions of the Madras High Court, a preliminary enquiry was conducted on the complaint of two women that Krishna sexually assaulted them when they were students of Kalakshetra during the period 1995-2007, an official release on Tuesday said.

A case was registered against Krishna at the Neelankarai All-Women Police Station and a team led by an inspector arrested him. The accused was later remanded to judicial custody.

