Former BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma Seeks Four Weeks To Appear Before Kolkata Police Following Prophet Row

Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma has sought a four-week extension to physically appear before the Kolkata Police citing life threats following her remarks on Prophet Muhammad, according to media reports.



She sent the Kolkata Police a letter through the mail in response to a summons asking her to appear before Narkeldanga police on Monday, June 20.



A complaint has been lodged against her at the Narkeldanga police station.



On Friday, Nupur Sharma was reported untraceable amid rising tension over her remarks. According to reports quoting sources from the Maharashtra Home Department, Mumbai Police had been looking for her in Delhi for four days.



Amid several FIRs against Sharma, a Mumbai Police team was in Delhi to question Sharma but could not find her.



The Mumbai Police had filed a case against Ms Sharma, a Delhi resident, on May 28, after her comment sparked outrage in India and Gulf nations, based on a complaint by Irfan Sheikh, the joint secretary of a Muslim outfit, Raza Academy.