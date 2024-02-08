Forests Delhi's Green Lungs, Should Be Restored, Says Delhi HC; Expresses Concern Over Unauthorised Constructions

Forests are "Delhi's green lungs" and the only saviour from pollution and thus should be "restored", the Delhi High Court said on Thursday said while expressing concern over unauthorised constructions, including encroachments in the name of religious structures.

The high court said people are unable to breathe here and are dying because of pollution and nobody can be permitted to stay in forest areas and they need to be evicted.

"Let the forest be restored. Today where will you find more forests? So the existing ones must be preserved. These are the green lungs of Delhi. Have a heart. Be human. Understand that people are dying because of pollution. This is our only saviour. This is our last bastion.