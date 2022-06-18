Forest Personnel Killed In Attack By Big Cat In Uttarakhand's Corbett Tiger Reserve

Rishikesh, A tiger attacked two bike-borne forest personnel in the Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR) on Friday, killing one and injuring the other.



This was the second such incident in the reserve in three days, CTR Director Naresh Kumar said.



The incident on Friday took place just a kilometre away from the Dhangarhi gate of the park, he said.



A bike-borne labourer was killed by a tiger exactly at the same place in the reserve on June 15, the official added.



The movement of two-wheelers has been completely banned in the reserve following the incident, he said.



Camera traps have been installed in the area where the attacks took place to monitor the movements of the tiger, Kumar said.