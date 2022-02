Rashtriya Janata Dal(RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has been sentenced to five years in Fodder Scam Case.

Yadav, a former Bihar chief minister has been sentenced to five years prison in Doranda treasury case related to the fodder scam.

Besides, the court has also directed Yadav to pay a fine of Rs 60 lakh.

(This is a developing story. Details will be updated.)