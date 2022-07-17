Monday, Jul 18, 2022
Flood Situation Improves In Assam With Over 90,000 Still Affected

The flood situation in Assam continues to improve while over 90,000 people are still reeling from the aftermath of the severe flooding in the state.

Assam Floods

Updated: 17 Jul 2022 8:57 pm

The flood situation in Assam continued to improve as no major river was flowing above the danger mark on Sunday, though a little over 90,000 people continued to remain affected due to the deluge, an official bulletin said.

There was no report of any fresh fatality, as the number of people losing lives in this year’s flood and landslides in the state remained at 195. Altogether 90,875 people in Biswanath, Cachar, Dima Hasao, Morigaon, and Tamulpur districts were still reeling under the impact of the deluge, the bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.

The affected population has come down from 1,48,645 the previous day. Seven revenue circles and 99 villages were still impacted by the flood, the ASDMA said. Morigaon was the worst hit with over 57,000 people under distress, followed by Cachar (28,000). More than 6,000 people have been sheltered in 26 relief camps, the report added

