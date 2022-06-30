Thursday, Jun 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

First Monsoon Showers In Delhi

Most parts of the capital reported a fresh spell of rain. The IMD has issued an orange alert, warning of heavy rainfall in some areas in the city on Thursday and moderate rainfall on Friday. The maximum temperature will come down to 34-35 degrees Celsius.

undefined
The first monsoon showers drenched Delhi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Jun 2022 11:41 am

The first monsoon showers drenched Delhi on Thursday morning, providing respite from the oppressive heat. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) is yet to declare the arrival of the monsoon in the capital.

"An official statement will be made after reviewing the rainfall data in the region," a senior IMD official said. The MeT office had earlier said the monsoon would reach the capital on Thursday or Friday.

The southwest monsoon usually arrives in the national capital on June 27. However, Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (climate change and meteorology), Skymet Weather, confirmed these are the first monsoon showers in the region. 

Related stories

Monsoon Likely In Delhi By Friday: IMD

Catch The Monsoon Melodies At Matheran

Delhi: Monsoon Around The Corner, Likely To Cover Rain Deficit Within First Few Days

Most parts of the capital reported a fresh spell of rain. The IMD has issued an orange alert, warning of heavy rainfall in some areas in the city on Thursday and moderate rainfall on Friday. The maximum temperature will come down to 34-35 degrees Celsius.

Last year, the IMD had forecast that the monsoon would arrive in Delhi nearly two weeks before its usual date. However, it reached the capital only on July 13, making it the most delayed in 19 years.

Weather experts say a gap of three to five days is considered normal. According to IMD data, the monsoon covered Delhi 29 times in June and 33 times in July in the last 62 years.

The IMD had in 2020 revised the date of monsoon arrival in Delhi from June 29 to June 27. Weather experts have said the monsoon is expected to yield good rainfall in Delhi in the first 10 days and help cover the rain deficit.

From June 1, Delhi has received just 24.5 mm of rainfall against the normal of 74.1 mm till Thursday morning.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National First Monsoon Showers Delhi Orange Alert Warning Of Heavy Rainfall Oppressive Heat IMD Skymet Weather Southwest Monsoon
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Contrasting Ideas Of Nationalism In Indian Cinema In 50s

Contrasting Ideas Of Nationalism In Indian Cinema In 50s

Maharashtra Crisis: How The Cookie Crumbled For Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Crisis: How The Cookie Crumbled For Uddhav Thackeray