Friday, Nov 25, 2022
Fire Breaks Out In Delhi’s Bhagirath Palace Market

Delhi: The blaze has engulfed Old Delhi’s Bhagirath Palace Electronic Market, the reports said.

Fire at liquor factory in Chandigarh
Fire at Bhagirath Palace.(File photo-Representational image) Photo: PTI

Updated: 24 Nov 2022 11:11 pm

A massive fire broke out in Old Delhi’s Bhagirath Palace Electronic Market on Thursday, the reports said.

A fleet of over 15 fire tenders has been rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

(This is a developing story. Details will be updated.)
 

Tags

National India Delhi Old Delhi Bhagirath Palace Electronic Market Fire Tenders Breaking News Injured Fire Incident Short Circuit Chandni Chowk
