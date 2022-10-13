Thursday, Oct 13, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Fire At A Godown In South Kolkata

On Thursday morning, a fire broke out at a godown of a production house in south Kolkata's Tollygunge area an official said.

Fire At A Godown In South Kolkata
Fire At A Godown In South Kolkata PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Oct 2022 9:37 am

A fire broke out at a godown of a production house in south Kolkata's Tollygunge area on Thursday morning, an official said.

No one was injured in the blaze, which was reported at 6.41 am, the fire department official said.

At least 13 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames, she said.

The blaze at the godown on the congested Baburam Ghosh Road in Tollygunge was brought under control after around an hour of firefighting, the official said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, she added.

Tags

National Kolkata South Kolkata Fire Fire Department Godown Godown Fire Fire Brigade Fire Broke Out
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

When 10-Year-Old Swetha Menon Proposed To Amitabh Bachchan

When 10-Year-Old Swetha Menon Proposed To Amitabh Bachchan

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC