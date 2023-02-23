Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

FIR Registered Against Sanjay Raut Over Allegation Against CM's Son

Home National

FIR Registered Against Sanjay Raut Over Allegation Against CM's Son

A case was registered under IPC sections 153 (A) (promoting disharmony between different groups, religions, etc),  500 (defamation) and other relevant sections at Kapurbawdi police station, said an official.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut
Defamtion Case registered against Sanjay Raut PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Feb 2023 7:55 am

Thane city police on late Wednesday night registered a First Information Report (FIR) for defamation against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut for his claim that there was a threat to his life from Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde.

A case was registered under IPC sections 153 (A) (promoting disharmony between different groups, religions, etc),  500 (defamation) and other relevant sections at Kapurbawdi police station, said an official.

The FIR was based on a complaint filed by former mayor Meenakshi Shinde, he said. 

Related stories

Maha CM Promises Probe Into Sanjay Raut's 'Threat To Life' Allegation; Says Inquiry Will Check Whether It's 'Stunt'

Sanjay Raut Claims Rs 2000 Crore Deal To ‘Purchase’ Shiv Sena Name And Symbol

Truth Shall Prevail: Sanjay Raut On Comments Of Fadnavis Over Sena (UBT) Pleas In SC

"Lok Sabha member Shrikant Shinde has given a 'supari' (contract) to kill me to a Thane-based criminal Raja Thakur," Raut had said in a letter to the Mumbai police commissioner.

Tags

National FIR Sanjay Raut Allegation Eknath Shinde Son Lok Sabha Shrikant Shinde
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Karnataka Government Warns Action Against Two IAS, IPS Officers Amid Public Spat

Karnataka Government Warns Action Against Two IAS, IPS Officers Amid Public Spat

Remembering 2014 Kashmir Floods: How Rumours Flowed Together With Floodwaters And We Turned To Strangers For Help

Remembering 2014 Kashmir Floods: How Rumours Flowed Together With Floodwaters And We Turned To Strangers For Help