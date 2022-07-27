Thursday, Jul 28, 2022
Farmers Hit By Excess Rains, Legislature's Session Should Be Called Soon: Ajit Pawar

The monsoon session was expected to take place in the third week of July,  he said. He met CM Shinde during the day and demanded that session should be called soon, Pawar said.

Farmers Hit By Excess Rains, Legislature's Session Should Be Called Soon: Ajit Pawar File Photo

Updated: 27 Jul 2022 10:33 pm

Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar on Wednesday demanded that the monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature be called soon to deal with urgent issues like the damage caused by excessive rains.

Pawar, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, also criticized the Eknath Shinde-led state government for dragging its feet over cabinet expansion. The former deputy chief minister is on a four-day visit to Vidarbha and Marathwada regions to survey the damage caused by rain.

Speaking to reporters at the Nagpur airport, Pawar said crops over 10 lakh hectares were affected by heavy rainfall in the state and farmers have been forced to sow again. 

CM Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis visited Vidarbha and surveyed the affected areas but no help reached farmers, he alleged. With cabinet expansion delayed, people's issues are not being resolved, the NCP leader said.

-With PTI Input

National Excess Rains And Floods Farmers Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Politics Ajit Pawar Maharashtra Mumbai
