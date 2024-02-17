Farmers Brave Tear Gas, Bullets In 'Delhi Chalo' Protest March

Protesters trying to down Haryana Police Drone with the help of Kites during the Farmers protest at Shambu Border of Punjab and Haryana near Ambala, on February 14, 2024 in Chandigarh, India. Police deployed tear gas to halt thousands of farmers from advancing towards the capital New Delhi. Tear gas shells were fired and water sprayed from tankers on the protesting farmers who tried to cross the Shambhu border. The police had even earlier in the day resorted to firing tear gas shells to disperse the agitating farmers who were approaching the police barricade.