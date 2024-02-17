National

Farmers Brave Tear Gas, Bullets In 'Delhi Chalo' Protest March

The farmers from Punjab are braving tear gas shells and rubber bullets to press their demands in the ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest march. The farmers are pressing for a law for a guaranteed minimum support price (MSP), debt waiver, and implementation of the Swaminathan committee's report's recommendations. The farmers have had multiple round of confrontations with the security personnel at the Haryana-Punjab border.

Photo Webdesk
Photo Webdesk

February 17, 2024

Farmers 'Delhi Chalo' Protest March | Photo: PTI

A famer leader addresses during the second day of their 'Delhi Chalo' march at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border, near Patiala, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

1/11
Farmers 'Delhi Chalo' Protest March
Farmers 'Delhi Chalo' Protest March | Photo: PTI

Farmers try to remove a concrete barricade installed near Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' march, near Patiala, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.

2/11
Farmers 'Delhi Chalo' Protest March
Farmers 'Delhi Chalo' Protest March | Photo: PTI

Police use tear gas shell to disperse farmers gathered at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' march, near Patiala, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.

Advertisement
3/11
Farmers 'Delhi Chalo' Protest March
Farmers 'Delhi Chalo' Protest March | Photo: AP/Rajesh Sachar

Farmers run for cover after police fired tear gas to disperse protesting farmers who were marching to New Delhi near the Punjab-Haryana border at Shambhu, India, Tuesday, Feb.13, 2024.

Advertisement
4/11
Farmers 'Delhi Chalo' Protest March
Farmers 'Delhi Chalo' Protest March | Photo: PTI

An injured farmer after police used tear gas shells to disperse them during their 'Delhi Chalo' march at Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border, near Patiala, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.

Advertisement
5/11
Farmers 'Delhi Chalo' Protest March
Farmers 'Delhi Chalo' Protest March | Photo: Ravi Kumar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Protesters trying to down Haryana Police Drone with the help of Kites during the Farmers protest at Shambu Border of Punjab and Haryana near Ambala, on February 14, 2024 in Chandigarh, India. Police deployed tear gas to halt thousands of farmers from advancing towards the capital New Delhi. Tear gas shells were fired and water sprayed from tankers on the protesting farmers who tried to cross the Shambhu border. The police had even earlier in the day resorted to firing tear gas shells to disperse the agitating farmers who were approaching the police barricade.

Advertisement
6/11
Farmers 'Delhi Chalo' Protest March
Farmers 'Delhi Chalo' Protest March | Photo: Ravi Kumar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Protesters throw back the tear gas shell back to police personnel during the farmers' protest at Shambhu Border of Punjab and Haryana near Ambala, on February 14, 2024 in Chandigarh, India.

7/11
Farmers 'Delhi Chalo' Protest March
Farmers 'Delhi Chalo' Protest March | Photo: AP/Rajesh Sachar

An injured farmer is attended to by others after police fired tear gas at protesting farmers near Shambhu border that divides northern Punjab and Haryana states on Wednesday, Feb.14, 2024.

8/11
Farmers 'Delhi Chalo' Protest March
Farmers 'Delhi Chalo' Protest March | Photo: PTI

A farmer shows a tear gas shell and rubber bullets fired by the police to disperse protesting farmers gathered at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' march, in Patiala district, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

9/11
Farmers 'Delhi Chalo' Protest March
Farmers 'Delhi Chalo' Protest March | Photo: AP/Rajesh Sachar

A farmer tries to douse a tear gas canister dropped by a police drone near Shambhu border that divides northern Punjab and Haryana states on Wednesday, Feb.14, 2024.

10/11
Farmers 'Delhi Chalo' Protest March
Farmers 'Delhi Chalo' Protest March | Photo: PTI

Members of various organisations block railway tracks at Rajpura as they stage 'rail roko' protest in support of farmers agitating at Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border, in Patiala, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024.

11/11
Farmers 'Delhi Chalo' Protest March
Farmers 'Delhi Chalo' Protest March | Photo: PTI

A farmer at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during a protest march, in Patiala district, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024.

Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies.
Advertisement
Advertisement