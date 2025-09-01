Football

Genoa Vs Juventus, Serie A: Dusan Vlahovic Strikes Late To Give Bianconeri 1-0 Win Over Grifone

Juventus edged past Genoa 1-0 in a cagey Serie A clash, with Dusan Vlahovic once again coming off the bench to make the difference. The Serbian striker rose highest to meet Filip Kostic’s perfectly delivered corner in the 73rd minute, sending a powerful header past Nicola Leali and breaking the deadlock. The match had been scrappy for long stretches, with Genoa creating early scares, Leali pulled off some crucial saves, and Jonathan David squandered a golden chance, but the home side couldn’t find a way through. Juventus struggled to assert themselves for much of the game, but Vlahovic’s decisive strike earned the Bianconeri all three points, giving them a perfect start to the season while leaving Genoa frustrated over missed opportunities.