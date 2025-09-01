Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between CFC Genoa 1893 and Juventus Turin in Genoa, Italy.
Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic, front, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between CFC Genoa 1893 and Juventus Turin in Genoa, Italy.
Genoa's Valentin Carboni, left, and Juventus' Kephren Thuram, right, challenge for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between CFC Genoa 1893 and Juventus Turin in Genoa, Italy.
Genoa's Morten Frendrup, left, and Juventus' Kenan Yildiz, right, challenge for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between CFC Genoa 1893 and Juventus Turin in Genoa, Italy.
Genoa's Morten Frendrup gestures during the Serie A soccer match between CFC Genoa 1893 and Juventus Turin in Genoa, Italy.
Genoa's Aaron Martin gestures during the Serie A soccer match between CFC Genoa 1893 and Juventus Turin in Genoa, Italy.
Genoa's Lorenzo Colombo, left, and Juventus' Lloyd Kelly, right, challenge for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between CFC Genoa 1893 and Juventus Turin in Genoa, Italy.
Genoa's Johan Vasquez, left, and Juventus' Francisco Conceicao, right, challenge for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between CFC Genoa 1893 and Juventus Turin in Genoa, Italy.