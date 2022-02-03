Thursday, Feb 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar Rebuts Rahul Gandhi's Claim On Republic Day Guest

The external affairs minister also slammed Gandhi for his allegations against the government on Pakistan and China.

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar Rebuts Rahul Gandhi's Claim On Republic Day Guest
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Feb 2022 2:21 pm

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday strongly rebutted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's comments in Lok Sabha that India could not get any foreign guests to attend the Republic Day celebrations. The minister also rejected Gandhi's allegation that the Narendra Modi government brought Pakistan and China together.

Jaishankar said that the presidents of five Central Asian countries who were to come held a virtual summit on January 27. "In Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi said we could not get a foreign guest for Republic Day. Those who live in India know we were in the midst of a corona wave," the external affairs minister tweeted.

"The five Central Asian presidents, who were to come, did hold a virtual summit on January 27. Did Rahul Gandhi miss that as well?" he posed. India invited Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan to attend the Republic Day celebrations as chief guests. But they could not attend due to the COVID-19 situation.

Related stories

Gap Between Rich And Poor In India Is Growing: Rahul Gandhi

Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Slams FM Nirmala Sitharaman For 'UP-Type' Remark

'Hindutvawadis' Feel Mahatma Gandhi Is No More, But He Is Alive Where There Is Truth: Rahul

The presidents held a virtual summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 27. The external affairs minister also slammed Gandhi for his allegations against the government on Pakistan and China.

"Rahul Gandhi alleged in Lok Sabha that it is this government which brought Pakistan and China together. Perhaps, some history lessons are in order: In 1963, Pakistan illegally handed over the  Shaksgam valley to China; China built the Karakoram highway through PoK in the 1970s," Jaishankar said. The external affairs minister said the two countries also had close nuclear collaboration from the 1970s. "In 2013, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor started. So, ask yourself: were China and Pakistan distant then?" he said.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National S Jaishankar PM Modi Rahul Gandhi Lok Sabha Republic Day Republic Day 2022
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Small Fringe Pro-Khalistan Elements In Canada Spreading Anti-India Feelings: Govt

Small Fringe Pro-Khalistan Elements In Canada Spreading Anti-India Feelings: Govt

SC Sets Aside Detention Order Of Accused In Fake Remdesivir Case

Actively Considering Grant Of Classical Status To Marathi Language: Govt

People Of Punjab Want AAP To Form Next Govt In State: Mann

Reports About Covid-19 Vaccination Fraud ‘Baseless', 'Misleading’: Govt

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A man walks and other cycles past a Covid-19 awareness Mural in Mumbai

Covid-19 Awareness Mural In Mumbai

Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty celebrates her birthday, at Lower Parel in Mumbai.

In Pics: Shamita Shetty Rings In Her 43rd Birthday With Friends And Family

Bar-headed Geese, that migrate to the region in winter fly at a wet land in village Gharana in Ranbir Singh Pura.

World Wetlands Day: Towards A Greener Earth

Actress Huma Qureshi in a still from the 'Mithya' trailer.

In Pics: Huma Qureshi's 'Mithya' Trailer Looks Intriguing

A bloodied bull is pinned down by a man on the street during the running of the bulls to celebrate the feast of the virgin of Candelaria in Tlacotalpan, Veracruz state, México,

Running Of The Bulls: Bloody Glimpses Of A Mexican Feast