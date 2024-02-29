Explained: What Are Law Commission's Recommendations On 'One Nation, One Election', What's Proposed Timeline For Simultaneous Polls?

The Express reports that the Law Commission has finalised the following recommendations:

1. Insertion of new part in Constitution

Currently, Part XV of the Constitution looks into elections. The report says that the Law Commission is set to recommend adding another part, Part XV-A, to the Constitution through a constitutional amendment, to make provisions for simultaneous polls.

2. Ensuring sustainability of government

The second constitutional amendment would be made for situations when a government falls before the completion of its terms. As per the provisions, there would first be an attempt to form an 'all-party' unity government for the remainer of the term. If that's not possible, then elections would held only for the remainder of the government's term and not for a five-year full term.

3. Common voter list

The third constitutional amendment would be made for a common voter list. This will address the situation in some states where the voter lists for panchayat and municipal elections are different from the lists for the parliamentary and assembly elections.

"While the State Election Commissions (SECs) supervise municipal and panchayat elections, the Election Commission conducts polls to the offices of the President and Vice President, and to Parliament, state assemblies and legislative councils," noted The Express.