Monday, Apr 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Ex-Union Home Secretary Madhav Godbole Dies

Godbole had also penned over 20 books on policy decisions.

Ex-Union Home Secretary Madhav Godbole Dies
Madhav-Godbole passes away at 85

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Apr 2022 1:27 pm

Former Union home secretary Madhav Godbole died due to cardiac failure at his residence in Maharashtra's Pune city on Monday, family sources said. He was 85. Before taking voluntary retirement from the Indian Administrative Service in March 1993, Godbole served as the Union home secretary. 

He had also worked as the secretary of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Urban Development Departments at the Centre, and principal finance secretary of the Maharashtra government. Godbole had also penned over 20 books on policy decisions. He is survived by his wife Sujata, son Rahul, daughter Meera and their extended families.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Ex-Union Home Secretary Death Passed Away Condolences Author Policy Decisions Petroleum & Natural Gas And Urban Development Departments Cardiac Arrest Finance Secretary
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

How Vegetarian, Non-Vegetarian Food Curiously Coexist In West Bengal

How Vegetarian, Non-Vegetarian Food Curiously Coexist In West Bengal

IPL 2022 Points Table: Mumbai Indians Stay Winless But Chennai Super Kings Can Still Bounce Back

IPL 2022 Points Table: Mumbai Indians Stay Winless But Chennai Super Kings Can Still Bounce Back